Bears' Jordan Howard: Runs all over Steelers in Week 3
Howard rushed 23 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and caught all five of his targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
It was reported earlier this week that Howard had been playing through a sprained AC joint, so after he was bottled up in Week 2 for just seven rushing yards on nine carries, this was a monster fantasy showing. Howard had eight rushes of over 10 yards Sunday, including both his touchdown scampers. Additionally, it was encouraging to see him active in the passing attack. It was a huge rebound showing for the sophomore, but Tarik Cohen also had another strong game, and Howard's game-to-game inconsistency is still a concern. It's a short week for Chicago, as the Bears face Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Thursday, so the limited turnaround could take a toll on Howard's shoulder and potentially cap his upside for Week 4.
