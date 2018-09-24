Bears' Jordan Howard: Scores first touchdown of 2018 on Sunday
Howard rushed 24 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for an additional 20 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Once Chicago fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter, it looked as if Howard would see very little work based on potential game script. Once the defense put the clamps down on Arizona, the Bears were able to run the ball frequently during the last 25 minutes of the contest, giving him an opportunity to add to his numbers. However, With the Cardinals expecting the run, he found very little room to operate, but a short touchdown run salvaged his fantasy day. He'll continue to be a strong weekly fantasy option, based on the fact he's averaging over 20 touches per week.
