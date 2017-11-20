Howard ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.

It was Howard's third 100-yard game of the Mitchell Trubisky era, but his first score. His 12-yard dash put Chicago up by two scores in the second quarter. In Weeks 3-8, Howard was among the league's most active backs with at least 20 touches in five of six games. He's been held to 15 touches in back-to-back weeks now and Tarik Cohen chimed in with 13 touches and a touchdown on Sunday. Howard, as he showed against the Bears, is more than capable of being productive in shorter stints, but the dynamics of Chicago's backfield are worth keeping an eye on.