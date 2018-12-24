Howard rushed 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while adding a pair of receptions for 17 yards in the Bears' Week 16 victory over San Francisco.

Although Chicago played with the lead for much of the second half, they continued to run a balanced offense, keeping Howard from getting additional work. Despite seeing double-digit carries in all but one game this season, he typically needs to find the end zone to be a solid fantasy performer. Although he's scored a in each of the last two games, those were the only times he's hit pay dirt over the last seven weeks.