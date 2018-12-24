Bears' Jordan Howard: Scores seventh touchdown of season
Howard rushed 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while adding a pair of receptions for 17 yards in the Bears' Week 16 victory over San Francisco.
Although Chicago played with the lead for much of the second half, they continued to run a balanced offense, keeping Howard from getting additional work. Despite seeing double-digit carries in all but one game this season, he typically needs to find the end zone to be a solid fantasy performer. Although he's scored a in each of the last two games, those were the only times he's hit pay dirt over the last seven weeks.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Continues to heat up•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Breaks century mark for first time•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Enjoys some running room in loss•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Lackluster effort in win•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Leads team in rushing•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Limited in Week 10 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16