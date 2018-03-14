Bears' Jordan Howard: Stands to benefit from improved offense
After the Bears added three receiving weapons on the first day of free agency, Howard stands to benefit from a more versatile offense, Dan Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After facing stacked boxes on a regular basis due the the team's lack of weapons in 2017, Howard may finally find a bit of breathing room after the Bears now boast an impressive group of receiving weapons. With the additions of Alan Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton to go along with holdovers Cam Meredith and Tarik Cohen, defenses will need to consistently respect the passing attack, which could lead to Howard returning to the 5.2 yards per carry he earned as a rookie before falling off to 4.1 last year due to the potential benefit of bigger running lanes. He also could see more red-zone carries if the offense is able to catch fire in head coach Matt Nagy's new offensive system. Even though fellow running back Tarik Cohen stands to eat into Howard's snap count, there could be enough volume for multiple Chicago players to have solid fantasy campaigns.
