Coach Matt Nagy said Howard still has a role in the Bears offense, despite the offseason addition of Mike Davis, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nagy added that GM Ryan Pace will do his due diligence with roster construction, including listening to trade overtures for any player to improve the team. Even before the Bears signed Davis in free agency, the rumor mill swirled regarding Howard, who produced a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry and managed just 5.4 yards per catch in the first season under Nagy. Davis serves as a threat to Howard's two-down gig, and with the latter entering the last year of his rookie contract, running back-needy teams would be well-served giving him an audition in 2019.