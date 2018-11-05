Howard ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-9 win over Buffalo.

Howard gave Chicago the lead early in the second quarter, taking an inside zone for a one-yard score. He struck again from 18-yards out at the end of the half. Howard has earned criticism this year by averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, but -- from a fantasy perspective -- he's gaining steam with four touchdowns in his last three games after just one in his first five. An appealing matchup looms next Sunday against a Lions defense surrendering 5.1 yards per run, a mark Howard has reached just once this season.

