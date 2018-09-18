Bears' Jordan Howard: Stymied against Seahawks
Howard rushed 14 times for 35 yards and caught three of four targets for 33 yards in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Seahawks.
Howard was bottled up on the ground, with his longest rush going for merely seven yards. Although he trailed only Allen Robinson in receiving yards, it still wasn't a particularly productive performance for the usually impactful Howard, who also saw his team score twice through the air from inside the 10-yard line. Fortunately for him, Week 3 offers an excellent rebound opportunity against a Cardinals team that has been dominated through the first couple games.
