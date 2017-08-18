Bears' Jordan Howard: Suffers minor eye injury
Howard suffered a corneal abrasion during Friday's practice and will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Howard's injury is considered to be minor, so this shouldn't be anything that impacts his availability for the regular season. However, with Jeremy Langford (ankle) out of commission as well, rookie Tarik Cohen appears in line to spearhead the Bears' backfield Saturday.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Working on acceleration•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Undergoes offseason eye surgery•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Looking to improve after breakout campaign•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Finishes rookie season with 1,611 combined yards•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Another big day in Week 16 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...