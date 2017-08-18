Play

Howard suffered a corneal abrasion during Friday's practice and will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Howard's injury is considered to be minor, so this shouldn't be anything that impacts his availability for the regular season. However, with Jeremy Langford (ankle) out of commission as well, rookie Tarik Cohen appears in line to spearhead the Bears' backfield Saturday.

