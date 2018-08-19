Howard logged nine carries for 32 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.

Showing no signs of the knee injury that prevented Howard from playing in the preseason opener, the bruising running back looked spry and seemed to perform better than his underwhelming 3.6 YPC mark would suggest. He predictably wasn't involved in the passing game, though, which continues to be a red flag for potential fantasy investors in advance of the regular season. We'll see if Howard gets some action in that phase during what should be his final appearance of the preseason during next Saturday's exhibition against the Chiefs.

