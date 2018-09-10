Howard rushed 15 times for 82 yards during Sunday's 24-23 loss to Green Bay. He also secured all five of his targets for an additional 25 yards.

Concerns over Howard losing work to Tarik Cohen were quieted Sunday night after the bruising running back logged nearly 80 percent of the snaps and roughly three-fourths of the carries. The icing on the cake was the fact that Howard was asked to run 22 routes out of the backfield compared to 10 for Cohen -- which supports head coach Matt Nagy's comments in August that indicated Howard will be used in more passing situations this season than he did in 2017. With a workhorse role seemingly in hand, Howard will enter Week 2 as one of the most desirable fantasy options at his position.