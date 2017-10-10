Bears' Jordan Howard: Totals 76 yards
Howard rushed 19 times for 76 yards in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Vikings.
Howard did alright considering the Vikings' ability to key on him instead of worrying about a passing game led by a rookie quarterback making his debut. In fact, Howard's 76 yards marked his second most this season, and he also saw at least 18 carries for the third straight week. While that will encourage fantasy owners looking for consistent usage, Howard has averaged over 4.0 yards per carry just once so far. Without a presence in the passing game, that's left Howard in need of a heavy workload to maximize his value. Fortunately, Sunday's road game at the Ravens could see the Bears lean on Howard to limit signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky's risk of error.
