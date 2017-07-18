Howard spent parts of his offseason working on his acceleration, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

During a scintillating rookie season in which Howard finished with the second-most rushing yards across the entire league, the 2016 fifth-rounder tallied seven runs of 25 yards or longer. However, his longest rushing score only came from nine yards out. The Bears are hoping his increased explosiveness will help turn more of those big runs into touchdowns, which is a notion that could take Howard's fantasy stock to another level if it ever becomes reality.