Bears' Jordan Lucas: Headed to Windy City
Lucas signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bears on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old was a key special teams contributor for the Chiefs in 2019, suiting up in 268 special-teams snaps. He's not likely to provide much fantasy value, however, as he produced just seven tackles (four solo) and one pass break up through 14 games last year. Lucas will likely be a fixture on special teams while providing safety depth for the Bears in 2020.
