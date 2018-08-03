Bears' Jordan Morgan: Seeing first-team reps
Morgan worked with the first-team offense during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Bob LeGere of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
It's good to see Morgan back in action after he missed the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Morgan only got Thursday's start because the Bears' starters were resting, but he at least seems to be thought of highly in Chicago, where the offensive lineman is competing for a backup role somewhere along the offensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...