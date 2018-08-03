Morgan worked with the first-team offense during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Bob LeGere of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

It's good to see Morgan back in action after he missed the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Morgan only got Thursday's start because the Bears' starters were resting, but he at least seems to be thought of highly in Chicago, where the offensive lineman is competing for a backup role somewhere along the offensive line.