Murray (groin) reverted to the Bear's injured reserve list Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Murray went unclaimed off waivers after he was waived with an injury designation by the Bears on Wednesday. As such, he'll be required to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Chicago. Murray had stints on the Cardinals' and Giants' practice squads in 2024 and has not played in a regular-season game since signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.