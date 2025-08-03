Murray (groin) was held out of practice with a groin injury Sunday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Murray appears to have suffered a groin injury at practice during the week, and he may now be at risk of missing the Bears' preseason opener Aug. 10 versus the Dolphins. The tight end will look to return to the practice field ahead of the contest, but if he can't make it, he'll shift his focus to Aug. 17 against Buffalo.