Bellamy caught five passes for 70 yards in the Bears 20-10 loss to the Lions.

Bellamy was second on the team with seven targets, and did the majority of his damage after the Bears fell behind 20-3 early in the second half. Although he's posted at least 52 yards in each of his last two games, he's failed to exceed five yards in seven different games this season, making him an extremely unreliable fantasy option.