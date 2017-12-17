Bears' Josh Bellamy: 70 receiving yards in Saturday defeat
Bellamy caught five passes for 70 yards in the Bears 20-10 loss to the Lions.
Bellamy was second on the team with seven targets, and did the majority of his damage after the Bears fell behind 20-3 early in the second half. Although he's posted at least 52 yards in each of his last two games, he's failed to exceed five yards in seven different games this season, making him an extremely unreliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.