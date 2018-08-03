Bellamy (illness) caught two of three targets for 28 yards during Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Ravens.

It was good to see Bellamy on the field after he missed practice time earlier in the week with some sort of illness. While the seventh-year receiver didn't see a whole lot of action in Thursday's game, Bellamy flashed his upside with a 25-yard catch at one point. He'll look to build upon his performance during Chicago's second preseason game next Thursday against the Bengals.