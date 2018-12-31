Bellamy caught one pass for two yards in the Bears' win over the Vikings, and he finished the season with 14 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Aside from seeing work on special teams, Bellamy emerged as the Bears' fourth receiver, although that certainly wasn't a high volume position. He's now an unrestricted free agent, who will likely function in a similar role wherever he ends up signing.

