Bears' Josh Bellamy: Catchless in win
Bellamy failed to reel in his only target in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Steelers.
Just three players hauled in multiple catches for Chicago on Sunday and, curiously, they were all running backs. That might be attributable to game-planning, but it has to be disconcerting for Bellamy - who had a solid showing in Week 2 after being targeted seven times. Bellamy ranked fourth among Chicago receivers in offensive snaps on Sunday with 19 - at least 16 less than Deonte Thompson, Markus Wheaton, and Kendall Wright.
