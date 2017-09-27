Bellamy failed to reel in his only target in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Steelers.

Just three players hauled in multiple catches for Chicago on Sunday and, curiously, they were all running backs. That might be attributable to game-planning, but it has to be disconcerting for Bellamy - who had a solid showing in Week 2 after being targeted seven times. Bellamy ranked fourth among Chicago receivers in offensive snaps on Sunday with 19 - at least 16 less than Deonte Thompson, Markus Wheaton, and Kendall Wright.