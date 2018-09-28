Bears' Josh Bellamy: Could replace Miller in slot
Bellamy may replace Anthony Miller (shoulder) in the slot for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
With Miller looking like a long shot to play, Bellamy and Kevin White are both candidates for the vacated snaps. Bellamy's experience in the slot could give him the upper hand, but the Bears might also move Allen Robinson and/or Taylor Gabriel inside to free up some snaps for White on the perimeter. Even in a favorable matchup, there's not much fantasy appeal to be had when dealing with an uncertain No. 3 receiver situation in a struggling offense.
