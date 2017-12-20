Bears' Josh Bellamy: Dealing with foot injury
Bellamy was limited by a foot injury at Wednesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After a five-catch, 70-yard performance Saturday against the Lions, Bellamy is currently sitting on career bests in both receptions (20) and yards (297) in a given season. Those numbers rank fourth and third, respectively, among Bears skill-position players. With two practice to go this week, Bellamy has plenty of time to return in full before Sunday's game versus the Browns
