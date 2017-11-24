Bears' Josh Bellamy: Doubtful for Week 12
Bellamy (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Bellamy returned to a limited practice Thursday, but he was back to non-participation to close out the week. His likely absence likely leaves a few more snaps and targets for Tre McBride and Markus Wheaton alongside Dontrelle Inman (groin) and Kendall Wright. Inman seems to have emerged as Mitchell Trubisky's favorite target in a low-volume, low-efficiency passing attack.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...