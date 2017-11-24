Bellamy (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Bellamy returned to a limited practice Thursday, but he was back to non-participation to close out the week. His likely absence likely leaves a few more snaps and targets for Tre McBride and Markus Wheaton alongside Dontrelle Inman (groin) and Kendall Wright. Inman seems to have emerged as Mitchell Trubisky's favorite target in a low-volume, low-efficiency passing attack.