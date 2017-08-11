Bears' Josh Bellamy: Doubtful to return Thursday
Bellamy (ankle) is doubtful to return to Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Chicago reports.
The Louisville product injured his ankle during the third quarter of Thursday's contest. Considering that the game has already moved into the fourth quarter, the Bears will likely take a cautious approach and hold him out for the remainder of the contest. Bellamy had caught both of his targets for 25 yards prior to his exit.
