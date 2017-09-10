Bears' Josh Bellamy: Drops potential touchdown in Sunday loss
Bellamy caught three passes for 27 yards in Sunday's six-point loss to the Falcons.
Bellamy had a chance to help the Bears pull off an upset victory, but he dropped a pass in the end zone on the last drive of the contest. If Kevin White (collarbone), is forced to miss time with his injury, Bellamy could see an increased snap count, though he's unlikely to post consistent enough production to make him more than a depth option for fantasy managers.
More News
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Not listed on injury report Wednesday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Not expected to play in Saturday's exhibition•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: No practice Saturday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Doubtful to return Thursday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Tendered by Bears•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...