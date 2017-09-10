Bellamy caught three passes for 27 yards in Sunday's six-point loss to the Falcons.

Bellamy had a chance to help the Bears pull off an upset victory, but he dropped a pass in the end zone on the last drive of the contest. If Kevin White (collarbone), is forced to miss time with his injury, Bellamy could see an increased snap count, though he's unlikely to post consistent enough production to make him more than a depth option for fantasy managers.