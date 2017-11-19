Bellamy exited Sunday's game against the Lions and is being evaluated for a concussion, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bellamy has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the contest, but being evaluated for a concussion is never a good sign. Markus Wheaton will likely step in as the Bears' No. 3 receiver should Bellamy be unable to return.

