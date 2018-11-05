Bellamy was targeted twice but failed to record a reception in Chicago's 41-9 victory over Buffalo.

With Allen Robinson (groin) sitting this one out, Bellamy saw multiple targets for the third week in a row, but he's failed to produce a reception in two of those contests. With just four receptions for 37 yards over his last 11 targets, he won't be a player who can be counted upon for consistent fantasy production.

More News
Our Latest Stories