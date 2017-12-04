Bears' Josh Bellamy: Hauls in one pass in Week 13
Bellamy caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Bellamy was targeted twice, which placed him in a tie with Kendall Wright and Dontrelle Inman as the most-targeted Chicago wide receivers in a game that Mitchell Trubisky threw just 15 passes. Although he had posted at least 36 yards in three of four games, he's caught just one pass for two yards over his last two contests. Especially with Inman in the picture, Bellamy is unlikely to see more than a few targets in any given game.
