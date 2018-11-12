Bears' Josh Bellamy: Invisible against Lions
Bellamy wasn't targeted in Chicago's Week 10 victory over Detroit.
After having been targeted 11 times over the past three weeks, the return of Allen Robinson to the lineup made Bellamy a non-factor in the Bears offense. It's unlikely he'll emerge as a consistent fantasy option unless Chicago suffers injuries that allow him to see an elevated snap count.
