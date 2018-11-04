Bears' Josh Bellamy: Likely to serve as No. 3 wideout
Bellamy is expected to have a regular role in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Bills with fellow wideouts Allen Robinson (groin) and Kevin White (coach's decision) both inactive, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
While Robinson sat out the Week 8 win over the Jets, Bellamy worked ahead of White as the No. 3 receiver, playing 55 of 66 offensive snaps and finishing with four receptions for 37 yards on five targets. Another heavy snap count likely awaits Bellamy again Sunday, as rookie Javon Wims -- who has been targeted just once in two appearances this season -- probably won't be pressed into an extensive role as the team's fourth wideout. Bellamy will be joined in the starting lineup by Taylor Gabriel or Anthony Miller, neither of whom profiles as the clear top target Robinson has been this season.
