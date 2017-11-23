Bellamy (concussion) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After a DNP at Wednesday's practice, Bellamy has progressed slightly through the concussion protocol, but an independent neurologist must sign off on his health in order to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia. Even if does get the all-clear, his targets have come sporadically this season, as evidenced by four or more looks in four contests and none in each of the other six.