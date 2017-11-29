Bears' Josh Bellamy: Logs full practice
Bellamy (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bellamy has apparently made progress in the concussion protocol since missing Sundays' 31-3 loss to the Eagles. With Tre McBride released and Markus Wheaton still minimally involved in the offense, Bellamy seemingly has a clear path to regular playing time as the No. 2 or 3 receiver Sunday against the 49ers. Dontrelle Inman has stepped up as the clear No. 1, averaging 4.3 catches for 65 yards on 7.3 targets the past three games.
