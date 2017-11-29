Bellamy (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bellamy has apparently made progress in the concussion protocol since missing Sundays' 31-3 loss to the Eagles. With Tre McBride released and Markus Wheaton still minimally involved in the offense, Bellamy seemingly has a clear path to regular playing time as the No. 2 or 3 receiver Sunday against the 49ers. Dontrelle Inman has stepped up as the clear No. 1, averaging 4.3 catches for 65 yards on 7.3 targets the past three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories