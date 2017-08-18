Bears' Josh Bellamy: Not expected to play in Saturday's exhibition
Bellamy (ankle) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Bellamy hurt his ankle in the preseason opener and is yet to return to practice, so this comes as no surprise. It's uncertain when he'll return to the fold.
