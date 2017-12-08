Bears' Josh Bellamy: Not practicing Thursday
Bellamy did not practice Thursday due to illness.
Bellamy, who hasn't recorded over three receptions in a single contest this season, will need to make a quick turnaround if he hopes to play Sunday in Cincinnati. Should he be sidelined, expect Markus Wheaton to potentially see an increase in offensive snaps.
