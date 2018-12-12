Bellamy was not targeted during Monday's 15-6 win over the Rams.

Bellamy has now failed to garner a target in three of his last six games. Chicago's passing attack has been inconsistent overall in that span with two solid performances by backup Chase Daniel sandwiched between starter Mitchell Trubisky failing to top 170 yards in three of four games. Sunday brings a rematch against a Packers pass defense that flustered Trubisky and held Bellamy catchless in Week 1.

