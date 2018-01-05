Bears' Josh Bellamy: Posts 30 receiving yards in Week 17
Bellamy caught one pass for 30 yards in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings and ended the season with 24 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown.
Bellamy's been in the league five years and will be an unrestricted free agent as he enters his age-29 season after posting the best year of his career with 376 yards. The fact that he was unable to carve out much of a role on a team desperate for wide receiver help would seem to indicate that he'll settle in as a fourth or fifth receiver while likely signing a short-term contract.
