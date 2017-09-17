Bears' Josh Bellamy: Posts 51 receiving yards in Sunday loss
Bellamy (ankle) caught four passes for 51 yards in Sunday's defeat to the Buccaneers.
Bellamy was targeted seven times, but a pair of dropped passes kept him from having a more productive afternoon. With Chicago being paper-thin on its wide receiver depth chart, he could see enough targets to be a volume-based fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Will play Sunday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Considered questionable for Week 2•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Limited by ankle issue Thursday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Drops potential touchdown in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Not listed on injury report Wednesday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...