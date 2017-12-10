Bears' Josh Bellamy: Posts 52 yards in Week 14
Bellamy caught two passes for 52 yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Bellamy was third on the team with four targets, and he was the only Bear with a reception of longer than 19 yards, when he caught a 36-yard pass early in the game. He's now posted at least 51 yards in three of the seven games he's played this season, but the fact that he's yet to reach the 60-yard plateau this season gives him limited upside.
