Bears' Josh Bellamy: Returns from illness
Bellamy (illness) was a full participant at Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, barring any setbacks to his health.
Bellamy was unable to practice on Thursday due to a minor illness, but the Bears' No. 3 receiver returned to action Friday as the team expects him to play in Week 14. He's caught just three passes in his last seven games, while his fantasy value figures to remain limited.
