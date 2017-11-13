Bears' Josh Bellamy: Scores in loss
Bellamy nabbed two of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Green Bay.
Bellamy helped close the gap early in the fourth quarter when he connected with Mitchell Trubisky for a 46-yard touchdown, his first of the season. Bellamy had not been targeted in four consecutive games prior to Sunday's mini explosion. The trade away of Deonte Thompson, injury to Zach Miller, and acquisition of Dontrelle Inman shake up Chicago's receiving corps a bit. Keep an eye on Bellamy as a potential deep threat as Chicago opens up the offense for Trubisky.
