Bears' Josh Bellamy: Sees two snaps in season opener
Bellamy wasn't targeted while playing three snaps in the Bears Week 1 loss to the Packers.
Even Kevin White, who saw 12 snaps , was more involved than Bellamy in the season opener. Although he had value last year, when the Bears had one of the worst wide receiver groups in the league, he now appears to be the No. 5 receiver, and won't likely see regular playing time in the near future.
