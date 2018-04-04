Bears' Josh Bellamy: Signs RFA tender
Bellamy signed his restricted free agent tender Wednesday, Larry Meyer of the Bears' official site reports.
Bellamy, who received the lowest of three possible restricted free agent tenders the Bears could've given him, took his time on the free-agent market but didn't generate much interest from other teams. He'll now return to the Bears for the 2018 season and will join a wide receiver corps that includes a number of new faces, namely Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. In 15 games for Chicago last season, Bellamy caught 24 of 46 targets for 376 yards and one score.
