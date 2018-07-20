Bellamy sat out of practice Friday due to illness, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bellamy reportedly has strep throat and it isn't expected that he'll miss much more time with the illness. Bellamy had a career year in 2017, totaling 376 yards and a touchdown on 24 catches. However, the additions of Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel this offseason have pushed him down the depth chart and he's now competing for a reserve role in 2018.

