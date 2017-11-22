Bellamy (concussion) failed to practice Wednesday.

Bellamy's absence from practice suggests he hasn't made much progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, which he entered after suffering the head injury in Sunday's loss to the Lions. The wideout has three games of six or more targets on his ledger this season, but could be relegated primarily to special teams work the rest of the way with Dontrelle Inman emerging as the Bears' top target in the passing game and Markus Wheaton gradually approaching full health after a bout with a groin injury.