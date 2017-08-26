Bears' Josh Bellamy: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game
Bellamy (ankle) did not travel with the team to Nashville to face the Titans in Saturday's preseason contest, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bellamy's ankle issue continues to cause him fits, keeping him out for the majority of preseason. Although he's maintained a position with the club each of the last three seasons, it doesn't guarantee his 53-man roster spot again in 2017. It would certainly benefit him to return to the field for the team's preseason finale next week, but Bellamy will sit out Saturday's dress rehearsal.
