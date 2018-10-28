Bellamy caught four passes for 39 yards in the Bears' 24-10 victory over the Jets.

With Allen Robinson missing this contest due to a groin injury, Bellamy was third on the team with five targets, and although he shared time with Kevin White, Bellamy was more involved in the offense. Even though this was the first game in which he's caught more than one pass this season, as long as Robinson continues to miss time, he has the potential to provide flex-worthy production for fantasy owners who may be missing players due to injuries or bye weeks.