Bellamy caught three passes for 36 yards in Thursday's loss to the Packers.

Bellamy was second on the team with six targets, but his inability to create much separation from defensive backs resulted in an inefficient performance. He's posted at least 27 yards in three of the Bears' first four games, but he offers fantasy managers very limited upside.

