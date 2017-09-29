Bears' Josh Bellamy: Three receptions in Thursday loss
Bellamy caught three passes for 36 yards in Thursday's loss to the Packers.
Bellamy was second on the team with six targets, but his inability to create much separation from defensive backs resulted in an inefficient performance. He's posted at least 27 yards in three of the Bears' first four games, but he offers fantasy managers very limited upside.
More News
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Catchless in win•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Posts 51 receiving yards in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Will play Sunday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Considered questionable for Week 2•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Limited by ankle issue Thursday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Drops potential touchdown in Sunday loss•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...