Bellamy (concussion) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Bellamy was originally listed as doubtful with his only practice this week being a limited session Thursday. The 28-year-old did not travel with the team to Philadelphia, leaving Tre McBride and Markus Wheaton as the options to step in as No. 3 receiver for a heavy run-oriented Bears offense.

