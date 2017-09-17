Bears' Josh Bellamy: Will play Sunday
Bellamy (ankle) is active Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Bellamy's ankle injury limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday, but fortunately for a Bears squad lacking in healthy receiving options, he won't be the latest member of the wideout corps to hit the sideline. When the team is at full strength, Bellamy will see most of his snaps on special teams, but he'll act as the No. 3 wideout Sunday with Markus Wheaton (finger) missing a second straight game and Kevin White (shoulder) and Cameron Meredith (knee) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Posts 51 receiving yards in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Considered questionable for Week 2•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Limited by ankle issue Thursday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Drops potential touchdown in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Not listed on injury report Wednesday•
-
Bears' Josh Bellamy: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...