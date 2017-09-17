Bellamy (ankle) is active Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Bellamy's ankle injury limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday, but fortunately for a Bears squad lacking in healthy receiving options, he won't be the latest member of the wideout corps to hit the sideline. When the team is at full strength, Bellamy will see most of his snaps on special teams, but he'll act as the No. 3 wideout Sunday with Markus Wheaton (finger) missing a second straight game and Kevin White (shoulder) and Cameron Meredith (knee) on injured reserve.